232483
232814
Vernon  

City of Vernon now taking applications for the Council Discretionary Grant program

City gives away grant money

- | Story: 479092

The City of Vernon has money to give away.

Applications are now being accepted for the Council Discretionary Grant program.

The City of Vernon supports the enhancement and preservation of a positive quality of life for all its residents and one way of doing that is through the provision of grants to organizations that contribute to the general interest and advantage of the city.

The awarding of grants is solely within council’s discretion.

For more information about eligibility requirements or to download and application form, click here.

Applications are to be submitted by email to [email protected].

Deadline for all grant submissions is 4:30 p.m., April 30.

Back to Homepage

TyposNews TipsForums


More Vernon News