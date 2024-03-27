Special equipment will be used to search Kalamalka Lake for missing Coldstream senior

Photo: RCMP

The search for a missing Coldstream senior will continue in Kalamalka Lake, tomorrow.

Crews will be using specialized sonar equipment in the search for Robert Lee Baines.

Baines, 83, was last seen on Jan. 2, at a residence on Ponderosa Way in Coldstream.

Despite an extensive ground search by the Vernon North Okanagan RCMP and Vernon Search and Rescue, Baines was not located.

Vernon RCMP Cpl. Tania Finn said with the warmer weather and boating season soon approaching, the search is resuming on the water.

“It is requested that boaters stay a few hundred meters away from the search area,” said Finn. “The wake from passing boats causes disturbances with the readings of the sonar which will extend the search efforts.”

The water search is set to commence on Kalamalka Lake on Thursday and will focus on the area around Kalamalka Park from Rattlesnake point to deeper waters. The vessel is equipped with flashing lights and is easily spotted by other boaters.