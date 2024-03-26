Vernon Fire Rescue cautions residents on wildfire risk despite low fire danger rating

Photo: Tracey Prediger March 25 slash burn

Vernon Fire Rescue Service is reminding residents to be cautious of wildfire risks which can quickly change even with a low fire danger rating.

The warning comes after a grass brush fire was reported Monday evening. Smoke was visible rising above the city.

City spokesperson Josh Winquist confirmed VFRS received a report of a grass fire on a property at the end of Vineyard Way at about 5:20 p.m. Crews found a fire measuring about 20 feet by 20 feet which was quickly extinguished.

Winquist says no structures were at risk and no injuries were reported.

“VFRS wants to remind residents that even though the fire danger rating is [low], the risk of wildfire can change quickly,” said Winquist in an email to Castanet.

“It’s critical that everyone is aware of their surroundings, careful about the activities they’re doing outside, and if they see smoke or fire, to report it immediately.”

To report a fire within city limits, call 911. To report a wildfire, call 1-800-663-555 or *5555 on a cell phone.

The fire danger rating for the Vernon area is currently at a two, or low, according to the BC Wildfire Service scale. The lowest possible rating is a one, very low danger, while the highest is a five, extreme danger.