Puppeteer born and raised in Vernon lands gig with Jim Henson's Fraggle Rock - Back to the Rock

Tracey Prediger

As a puppeteer who was born and raised in Vernon, Andrew Cooper is super excited to be part of the Apple TV+ launch for season two of Fraggle Rock - Back to the Rock.

“It’s like playing every day. That’s what the job is really, just to be imaginative and have fun,” he says from his home in Calgary where the series, featuring Jim Henson puppets, is shot.

The original Fraggle Rock debuted in 1983 and featured a group of fun-loving musical muppets who are brightly coloured and have tuff tipped tails.

Both series tackle serious issues like diversity, prejudice and the ever changing environment.

Despite the tough topics, Fraggles, Doozers and Silly Creatures (humans) seem to work together to make sense of the magical world they share.

No stranger to puppets

Although Cooper was too young to remember the original series, the youngest of five came by his love of puppets earnestly.

“I got my true roots in puppetry back when I was a baby growing up in Vernon,” said Cooper.

His mother was the host of “Puppet Tree,” which aired on Shaw Cable back in the 90’s. The Cooper house was always full of puppets, and his older siblings provided the voices for the characters on their mother’s show. When they learned he landed the job as “additional puppeteer” with the reboot of Fraggle Rock, they were giddy with excitement.

“When I told them, they were ‘Oh my God, Fraggle Rock! I was born just after Fraggle Rock and didn’t find it until I was in my 20’s,” says Cooper who loves where his career path is taking him.

Before muppets

He attended Mission Hill Elementary and graduated from Clarence Fulton High school before traveling to Kamloops to earn his theatre degree from Thompson River University.

He got his start with what was once called Project X Theatre and performed Alice in Wonderland and Shakespeare with puppets. He traveled Western Canada with Old Trouts Puppets and received intensive training in Banff before getting a post-pandemic email that he thought was spam.

Instead the email turned out to be a non-disclosure agreement for the first season of Fraggle Rock - Return to the Rock. Cooper encourages any viewer to pay closer attention to what’s happening in the background when they watch the shows.

“Most people would never see but look those two are biting each other’s noses, or having a race. We’re trying to populate the world to make it seem like it’s really really alive,” he says.

With one season of background puppeteering under his belt, Cooper was ecstatic for the call back, “Second season is even bigger and even better and has even more puppets and there’s a new puppet I got to, well two characters I got to assist with and really bring to life. And I'm really excited to see how people react to these new characters as well.”

Calgary connection

Cooper is part of the Canadian contingent of puppeteers who are joined by talent from New York and Los Angeles. Together they bring the magical world of Fraggles to life as they work under Emmy award winning sets in the Calgary Film Centre.

“We are looking at these screens, but because the camera is pointing at you, the screen is actually reversed so if you move your hand this way, on the screen it goes that way, so you have to learn to do everything backwards.”

While Cooper has his fingers crossed that Fraggle Rock - Back to the Rock will be renewed for a third season, he’s keeping his hands busy with the puppets of a Calgary based company called Windchasers.