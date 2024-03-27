City of Vernon ordered to make decision on licence application within the next 14 days

Photo: Google Street View

The City of Vernon has been court ordered to make a decision on a local man's business licence application.

Madam Justice Sandra Wilkinson issued the order March 25, which gives the city 14 days to decide whether to issue a business licence more than a year after the application was submitted.

Yuri Bos initially filed a claim in BC Supreme Court in November in Kelowna seeking a judicial review of the city’s actions in regard to Bos’ two business licence applications.

A hearing took place March 4, and at the time, one business licence application had been approved while the secondary application remained unknown.

What happened?

According to the ruling, Bos initially entered a 10-year offer-to-lease agreement with storage container company Big Steel Box in April 2021.

The company approached the city about the property use. According to the ruling, the city would not authorize the usage, and BSB terminated its agreement with Bos in June 2021.

Bos then made his own permit application in November 2022, and was told in January 2023 that the land required two separate business applications. Bos claims to have been told both times permit applications took about two weeks.

Bos had received an email on May 26 from a counter clerk that a business licence was issued for 4604 property.

The city claimed it issued licences for both land parcels and therefore did not understand the subject matter of the complaint, which the judge found did not have merit: “The city completely ignores the fact that no decision has been made with respect to the petitioner’s business license application for 4600.”

Bos sought both an an order of mandamus mandating the city to issue the permit for the remaining licence application, and funds for damages incurred due to the delay in granting the first licence and failure to issue the second license.

The ruling

Bos will receive partial cost relief.

“Despite not being successful on the entirety of the petition, given the necessity for the petitioner to seek judicial relief and proceed to hearing based on the conduct of the city, I find that it is appropriate to award the petitioner his costs on the petition at scale B,” reads the decision.

In the ruling, Wilkensen said, “I advised the parties at the end of the hearing that I would likely order the city to complete its process and make a decision soon. I provided the city with an opportunity to do so before I released my decision. That has apparently not happened.”

Wilkesen ruled the city must render its decision on the second businesses licence within 14 days of March 25, and, if the licence is refused, provide written reasons for the refusal.