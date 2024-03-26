Vernon still looking for answers from feds after being denied millions in funding

Photo: City of Vernon

After being denied $12 million in federal funding, Vernon elected officials are still trying to understand why the city didn’t receive any money from the federal Housing Accelerator Fund.

Coun. Kelly Fehr made a motion at Monday’s council meeting to write a letter to the area's MP Mel Arnold.

“To write a letter to our Minister of Parliament just voicing concern around not receiving that, and it was predominantly larger communities who did receive the funding and just requesting a rationale as to why we were not successful,” said Fehr in his motion.

After the motion passed – meaning a letter will be sent – Coun. Brian Quiring brought the topic back up with a suggestion to join forces. Similar to last council meeting, Quiring raised Kamloops being left out of the fund as well and encouraged whomever ended up writing the letter to speak to Kamloops.

“I've said this before, I'm gonna say it again, Kamloops is not happy at all and they're asking for rationale as to why,” said Quiring.

“I think if we could piggyback on what they're saying [that] could help so I would definitely speak to Kamloops.”

Vernon's application for $12 million from the fund to help build housing across the country was denied by the feds, and council is still looking for an explanation as to why. Ottawa said there were 544 applications across the county, with only one-third of them successful. In B.C., only 11 cities received funding out of 87 that applied.

Most successful B.C . applicants were Lower Mainland communities with Kelowna being the only interior city to receive any monies. The other successful applicants were Victoria ($18 million), Campbell River ($10 million), Comox ($5 million), Abbotsford ($25.6 million), Burnaby ($43 million), Coquitlam ($25 million), Squamish ($7 million), Richmond ($35.9 million), Surrey ($95 million) and Vancouver ($115 million).

-with files from Michael Potestio