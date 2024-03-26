Vernon man safe after threats to shoot himself, RCMP seize loaded guns

Photo: Castanet 36-year old man safe after threats to shoot himself

A Vernon man who took to social media threatening to shoot himself over the weekend is safe, but has been arrested.

Someone close to the man called Vernon North Okanagan RCMP Saturday morning and told them what he had been posting to his socials.

A press release issued by RCMP says because the man was bound by electronic monitoring, police were able to locate him quickly. When police showed up at his apartment door, the man was cooperative and came out of the building on his own.

“While police officers were speaking with the man to assess his mental health, another officer went to the apartment to speak with the occupants to confirm their safety,” states spokesperson Cpl. Tania Finn.

Finn says while police were inside, they located two loaded firearms inside the residence.

The 36-year old Vernon man was taken into custody and charged with numerous firearms related offences including unsafe storage and unlawful possession. The incident remains under investigation.