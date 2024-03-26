Undercover cops douse fire then find man crouched with butane torch trying to set another fire

Photo: Pixabay

A plain clothed police officer out on routine patrol near Polson Park quickly went into action Thursday night when he noticed a fire close to a building and someone walking away.

The officer, who is part of the Crime Reduction Team, quickly doused the fire and called for back up. Together the officers searched the 2600 block of Hwy 6 in an attempt to locate the man who was last seen walking away from the fire.

A press release issued by Vernon North Okanagan RCMP explains the officers quickly located a possible suspect, “A short distance away, police located the man crouched over as he attempted to start another fire with a butane torch."

The Crime Reduction Officers recognized the man and knew he had a court order against carrying anything that could cause fires.

“The Crime Reduction unit consists of plain clothes officers driving unmarked police vehicles,” states Cpl. Tania Finn, with the Vernon RCMP. “Since they blend in, these officers are often in a position to observe criminal activity that a suspect would not normally attempt in front of a police officer.”

A 35-year old man from Vernon was taken into custody and charged with failure to comply with a probation order.