RCMP asking for help to locate 33-year-old man missing since February

Photo: North Okanagan RCMP 33-year old Michael Bryan missing since February 27, 2024

Vernon North Okanagan RCMP are hoping the public can help them locate a missing 33-year-old man.

Michael Bryan was last seen by his family almost a month ago on Feb. 27 in Vernon.

Bryan is described as five feet 10 inches tall, with a slender build, brown hair and blue eyes.

Police are concerned for Michael's health and well-being.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Michael Bryan is urged to contact their local police, remain anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or leaving a tip online at www.nokscrimestoppers.com.