Vernon RCMP make arrest, recover stolen property after business break-in

Stolen property recovered

A man has been arrested after someone broke into a Vernon business, leaving merchandise scattered about.

Vernon North Okanagan RCMP was alerted in the early morning hours of Friday, March 22nd about a break-in and theft in the 4900 block of 27th Street. A property representative had arrived at work and discovered the commercial alarm had been triggered overnight, though there was no sign of forced entry.

Responding officers found evidence of a break, enter and theft including merchandise strewn on the floor. Police were able to identify a suspect during the investigation.

“That evening, investigators tracked the suspect to a location in Vernon,” said Cpl. Tania Finn, media relations officer for the Vernon North Okanagan RCMP. “Police obtained a search warrant for the residence and recovered the property stolen from the business.”

A 51-year-old Vernon man was taken into custody. He is facing charges of break and enter with intent and possession of stolen property.

The RCMP investigation is still underway.


