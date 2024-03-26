Vernon councillors question where the money has gone for projects scrapped by city staff without councils knowledge

Photo: Castanet

How many Vernon council-approved projects haven’t gone forward since COVID?

That's the question Vernon councillor’s posed to staff after finding out a yet-to-be-determined number of projects have been taken off the books without council's express knowledge.

The topic came up in Monday’s council meeting when director of financial services, Debra Law, presented council with a summary of carryovers from 2023 to 2024. Her presentation gave Vernon's elected officials a breakdown of which city projects from previous years will be carried into 2024, and their remaining costs.

Coun. Akbal Mund clarified with Law that the projects in the summary included ones from before 2023, and noticed some projects seemed to be missing. He raised the specific example of a council-approved project from "five or six years ago", a path from Whitecourt Place down to Foothills Place, which was not in the summary but hasn’t been completed.

Law said staff were told by administration not to request carryovers for any yet-to-be-started projects that were more than a couple of years old.

“[Staff were told they] were not to request a carryover, that they were to relook at the project, because very, very likely, there wouldn't be nearly enough budget for them, and they would need to be presented to you again.”

Where's the money?

When asked by Mayor Victor Cumming where approved funds for these projects had gone, Law said projects were funded by grants or reserves.

Approved unspent reserve funding for projects would simply sit in the reserve, she did not clarify where grant funding would go. Scrapped projects funded by the infrastructure levy program – taxation – would go into the infrastructure reserve.

Reserve totals that have been presented to council over the past five or so years did not include the extra funds from projects not going forward. However, the reserves will soon be upped to reflect the extra funds from dead projects.

“When you see the reserve schedule next meeting, projects that were taken off will increase the value of the reserve, it'll show that it's available again.”

Better process needed

Coun. Kari Gares said a process needs to be established to better track approved projects.

“When council passes, whether it's a capital project or we're allocating funding for things to happen, we need a report card or a scorecard to keep track of these things,” said Gares. “When they were approved [and] what the project was so that we're not four years later now realizing that something that we've approved never actually happened.”

Cumming said it’s something he and CAO Patti Bridal have been working on, saying they’ve decided she will ask for an update list on city projects.

Law explained that the city wouldn’t have dropped projects like this in the past. She cited “extraordinary economic times” and COVID’s impact on the supply chain and increased costs.

According to past Castanet stories, the Whitecourt project was approved by council in April 2017.

Cumming said council needed to see all of the projects which have “died on the vine," which Mark Dowhaniuk, manager of infrastructure, said is in the works. Dowhaniuk told council that administration has requested staff to do a "project look back to 2019".

Cumming said council needed to be aware of projects that have been scrapped to better inform funding of future projects.

"It's confusing for council, we've just approved a $1.4 million upgrade of 46 Avenue without really being aware that there's a series of other projects that have been approved years ago now the funding has been removed," said Cumming.

"So we're approving new projects where old projects have been scraped off, but we didn't know that. And I think that that's a really important thing for council to know. These things are critical, that we get [updates on projects]."