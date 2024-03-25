Smoke spotted rising from hill in Vernon, appears to be slash burn

Photo: Tracey Prediger
UPDATE 5:58 p.m.
Smoke spotted in the Vernon hills appears to be coming from a slash burn.
The smoke was visible in the early evening, Monday.
Castanet has reached out to the City of Vernon for more information.
ORIGINAL 5:32 p.m.
A billow of smoke is visible in Vernon.
The origin of the smoke appears to be near or below the Rise community.
The smoke is visible from 25th Avenue.
Castanet has a reporter headed to the scene and will update this story when more information becomes available.
