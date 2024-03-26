Invasive geese in Vernon will be harvested to be eaten

Tracey Prediger

Castanet took to the streets to find out if a city council decision is ruffling any feathers.

Vernon geese are being added to a menu as city council voted to take part in a goose harvest which would see meat used for food.

Council agreed at Monday’s meeting to go forward with the plan laid out by the Guardians of our Salish Estuaries (GooSE) which would harvest invasive-geese and yield high quality meat.

The high-level cost estimate for the entire three-year program is $107,000 which council agreed to fund from the original geese cull budget ($27,179) with the remaining funding ($79,821) to come from the parks reserve, which has a balance of $168,902.

GooSE’s outline for the harvest has the group speaking with local goose management groups this summer, before completing a harvest in 2025. The group then plans to assess the success of the harvest in 2026.

The harvest would target only invasive geese, not the migratory ones. GooSE said the way to identify the difference would be to target geese found in Vernon during the summertime.

The harvest is First Nation’s led and GooSE said in its initial report to council on March 11 that the meat processing side of the harvest provides youth an opportunity to learn from their elders. GooSE also collects the down from geese.

Castanet hit the streets to find out if Vernonites would grab a knife and fork and eat the city’s invasive geese.

While some shot down the idea of eating the birds themselves, others were open to trying a properly harvested Canadian goose.