14 years of winning for City of Vernon's financial reporting team

Photo: Contributed 14 years of winning award for financial reporting

The financial services division with the City of Vernon has clinched the Canadian award for financial reporting for the 14th consecutive year.

The accolades come from the Government Finance Officers Association (GFOA) of the United States and Canada. The recognition comes for the City’s annual Financial Report for the fiscal year ending December 31, 2022.

The Canadian Award for Financial Reporting Program was established to encourage municipal governments throughout Canada to publish high-quality financial reports and to provide peer recognition and technical guidance for officials preparing these reports.

According to a City of Vernon press release, “Its attainment represents a significant accomplishment by a government and its management.”

The release also states the annual financial report has been judged by impartial Canadian review committee members to meet the high standards of the program, including demonstrating a constructive “spirit of full disclosure” designed to clearly communicate the municipality’s financial story and to motivate potential users and user groups to read the report.