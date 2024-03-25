Video surveillance helps police ID and arrest suspect after business broken into and trashed

Photo: North Okanagan RCMP Video surveillance footage used to arrest B & E suspect

Video surveillance footage has helped police arrest a suspect on two break and enters along 27th Avenue in Vernon.

Vernon North Okanagan RCMP issued a press release saying that on the morning of Friday, March 22, property representatives reported their businesses had been broken into overnight.

They say the suspect not only broke in, but caused “substantial damage” once inside.

A scene examination was completed by the Vernon North Okanagan Forensic Identification Section and the Vernon North Okanagan Crime Reduction Unit assumed conduct of the investigations.



"Frontline officers did a great job in tracking down video surveillance of the areas from neighbouring businesses," said Cpl. Tania Finn, with the Vernon RCMP. "Not only is this a valuable piece of evidence of the offences, but in this case, it led to the identity of the suspect."

Later Friday night, police conducted a traffic stop of a suspicious vehicle sitting in a parking lot. Upon closer inspection, police believe the driver of that vehicle matched the man in the surveillance video from the break ins. RCMP arrested a 30-year old man from Alberta and took him into custody. Although the investigation remains open, he currently faces two counts of break and enter with intent.