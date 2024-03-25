Traffic stop leads to gun bust in Armstrong

Photo: North Okanagan RCMP Woman arrested after RCMP run plates and find out car was stolen

A woman is in custody facing charges after an officer noticed her sitting in a running car early Saturday morning in Armstrong.

The officer, who was on a routine patrol, noticed the lone vehicle in a business parking lot in the 3100 block of Smith Drive in Armstong just before 4 a.m. When RCMP ran the license plate, it was discovered the vehicle was stolen from another jurisdiction the previous day.

Cpl. Tania Finn said in a news release the driver was placed under arrest for possessing stolen property.

“The subsequent search of the vehicle incidental to the arrest lead to the discovery of illegal firearms, including a handgun, and ammunition,” she says.

Finn points out that conducting traffic stops with a stolen vehicle is high-risk for police officers. “It is never known what our officers will encounter and it is very fortunate for everyone involved that the driver decided to cooperate with police,” she states.



A 31-year old woman from Kamloops is currently in custody and faces numerous criminal charges including possession of stolen property and firearms related offences. The incident is under investigation.