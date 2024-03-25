Vernon council approves $1.4 million for Official Community Plan and Transportation Action Plan

Photo: Castanet

Up to $1.4 million is what Vernon could spend on its joint Official Community Plan and Transportation Action Plan updates.

City council approved spending $1,420,000 for the project at its regular meeting, Monday. The money will come from three different sources: $350,000 from the infrastructure reserve, $120,000 from the Local Government Climate Action program, and $950,000 from the development excess revenue reserve.

Council agreed to ratify the resolutions adopted at Monday morning’s Committee of the Whole meeting which included spending $1,420,000 and endorsing the engagement strategy and communications plan for the joint review of the OCP and TAP.

The city needed to find an alternative funding source for the OCP project after it did not receive any funding from the federal Housing Accelerator Fund. The city had counted on receiving at least part of its requested $12 million, and planned to fund the OCP and TAP projects from that.

An Official Community Plan guides the growth of a community over what is typically a 20-year timeframe. Vernon's was last updated in 2013.