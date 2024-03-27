Planned power outage for Vernon Recreation Complex has one councillor asking who pays for revenue loss

Photo: file photo April 3, planned power outage at recreation complex

“Is that normal, Hydro causes a disruption and we pay the cost?”

That’s the question Coun. Brian Guy posed to city staff after learning BC Hydro would not reimburse the city for lost revenue due to a Hydro-required closure of the Vernon recreation centre.

Several City of Vernon recreation facilities will be without power on April 3. The city said a number of programs could be impacted during the planned outage, which is necessary to allow BC Hydro to replace an aging transformer.

Jason Blood, director of recreation services, informed council at its regular meeting Monday that BC Hydro does not reimburse for revenue loss. Blood said this is normal based on his experience in other jurisdictions.

“When Hydro needs to do their infrastructure upgrades they let us know, we negotiate the best we can on days and times to mitigate [the impact], said Blood. “So in the other jurisdictions [it’s] been my experience that BC Hydro has not covered those costs.”

Power will have to be cut to the following buildings throughout the day:

Vernon Recreation Centre

Halina Centre

Priest Valley Arena

Priest Valley Gym

Vernon Curling Club

Vernon Boxing Club

The Aquatic Centre will offer a morning lap and leisure swim from 6:30 a.m. to 8 a.m., but drop-in swimming will be canceled for the remainder of the day.

Recreation services will notify program participants affected by the cancellations, and refunds will be issued if programs are cancelled due to the power outage.

More information on program scheduling can be found here, or by calling 250-550-7665.

According to Blood, BC Hydro initially asked Vernon to do the replacement in the middle of spring break, and April 3 was the alternative date given when staff asked to move the repair.