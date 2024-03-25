Sovereign to SilverStar Marathon offers more than just skiing

Photo: Contributed The S2S Marathon is quickly approaching.

This will be the last weekend to register for anyone wanting to participate in the Sovereign 2 SilverStar Ski Marathon.

The Nordic event runs for two days and starts on April 6, featuring competitions in both classic and skate categories.

Barb Riley, who handles communications for Sovereign Lake Nordic Centre, said despite two recent warming trends, snow on the mountain is holding up well.

“We are holding on to good conditions. We actually have the best [snow] in North America right now,” she said.

The S2S Marathon is heading into its third year, and offers something for every level of skier.

“We have our elite racers, people who consider themselves competitive, and then we have our ‘Finishing is Winning’ racers who are just out to have fun and cross the finish line,” Riley said.

The weekend event also offers non-skiers a chance to participate with a silent auction and movie night in the village. The showing will include a series of mountain films from the Vancouver International Mountain Film Festival.

Riley was particularly excited to share details of silent auction items which include get-aways, flights and a portable metabolic analyzer which was invented by local company VO2 Master, an S2S first-year sponsor.

“The metabolic analyzer is a portable device that measures an athlete’s aerobic capacity,” she explained. “Athletes will know what it is, and for that narrow slice of the market, this is one heck of a prize.”

The device retails for $7,500.

Fifty per cent of all proceeds from the silent auction will be donated to the event's partner charity, KidSport Vernon, which helps remove the financial barrier for local children to participate in sports. To date, KidSport has received more than $20,000 from S2S in the past two years, and Riley believes this year's donation from Vernon's VO2 Master will go a long way to boost that support.

“With generous donations from VO2 Master and other sponsors, the silent auction currently has items valued over $15,000,” Riley said.

On-site bidding is available at the Chilcoot Conference Centre in SilverStar Village on Saturday, April 6, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. and on Sunday, April 7, from 9 a.m. until bidding closes at 1:30 p.m. Bids can also be placed in advance by contacting [email protected].

Any questions about donating can be directed to [email protected].