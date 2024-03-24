Teresa Durning seeks party nod to represent new riding of Vernon-Lake Country-Monashee as CPC

Photo: Teresa Durning

A Vernon city councillor is looking for a nod to become a candidate for the Conservative Party of Canada (CPC).

Teresa Durning has announced she will put her name forward as a nominee for the new federal riding of Vernon-Lake Country-Monashee.

The new riding will come into being when an election is called sometime after April 22, 2024.

Durning sits on multiple boards in her role as a city councillor including; Arts Council of North Okanagan, Vernon Winter Carnival, Seniors Action Society, O’Keefe Ranch and the City of Vernon Tourism Commission.

She is also an alternate city liaison for The Regional District of North Okanagan Greater Vernon Advisory Committee and others.

"Durning cares deeply about her country and the citizens she serves. She believes it is time to end the current costly coalition government that is mismanaging our Canada. It is time to return to common sense for the common people by stopping unnecessary taxes and giving constituents the freedom to make their own choices," a press release issued on Sunday said.

She is currently in her second term as a Vernon city councillor.