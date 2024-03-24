Coles in Vernon invites residents on a blind date with a book to support local schools

Photo: Chelsey Mutter

Residents can buy a handmade bookmark and a 'Blind Date with a Book' at Vernon’s Coles store in Village Green Mall.

Students at Mission Hill Elementary have made bookmarks, and staff have wrapped books with a short description of what readers can expect if they buy the book as part of a fundraising campaign.

The proceeds of sales will go towards Indigo’s Love of Reading Foundation, and according to the website all the funds will stay in the Vernon community through the Adopt a School program the foundation has.

“What makes this program so unique is that 100% of the funds raised by each store location goes directly to their partner school for the purchase of new books and literacy materials for their school and classroom libraries,” reads the foundation website.

Adopt a School is a fundraising campaign and grant program which raises money for schools across the country. This year, four Vernon schools are participating in the campaign: Mission Hill Elementary, Hillview Elementary, Ellison Elementary and Alexis Park Elementary.

To be eligible for the program schools had to meet the following criteria: Receive at least 80% of their funding from the provincial or federal government, demonstrate financial need, serve elementary age students in grades K-8, and exhibit a strong commitment to literacy.

The goal of the foundation is to inspire a love of reading in young people and to put books in the hands of children in high-needs communities across Canada.