Vernon's North Okanagan Youth and Family Services offering free course to help children nine to 12 years old

Photo: NOYFSS

Vernon's North Okanagan Youth and Family Services want to help area youth with changes.

NOYFSS is offering a free program to help children navigate some of the challenges life can throw at them.

According to NOYFSS, the sessions are for children who have experienced big changes in their lives such as divorce, loss of a loved one, or a move, and would like to gain the skills to help them work through the big feelings that surround change with other kids facing similar challenges.

This program is offered in a small group setting of no more than 10 kids ages nine to 12.

The group sessions are free, however participants must pre-register and space is limited.

This group runs April 24 to May 15, Wednesdays from 3 to 4:30 p.m.

For more information, call 250-545-3572 or email [email protected].

To register online, click here.