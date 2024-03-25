City of Vernon ended 2023 with an 'unexpended uncommitted balance of $3,738,282'

Photo: Castanet file photo

The City of Vernon ended 2023 with a fat bank account.

A report to city council at their regular meeting Monday, shows the city has an “unexpended uncommitted balance of $3,738,282.”

“The most significant revenue that exceeded budget was due to the receipt of the Growing Communities fund grant from the province in the amount of $9,575,000. Other positive revenue results of note were the excess interest revenue earned on investments totalling $3,348,898, ($1,426,647 was transferred to statutory or sewer reserves); excess development fees totalling $808,075 (transferred to Development Excess Revenue reserve); accelerated repayment of $490,716 to sewer reserves from the Solid Waste department; airport fuel sales exceeding budget by $566,996; and additional work provided to other governments not budgeted in Fire Services - $596,388,” the report states.

The report goes on to say the city continued to experience labour shortages in 2023, resulting in unspent labour budgets totalling $2.15 million. There were also savings in contracts for solid waste and RCMP services totalling $1.2 million.

The combination of excess investment income, unspent labour and contract work, and other minor variances makes up the monies.

The report says that usually, administration will recommend topping up two reserves that were used during the year - abandoned camp reserve and extreme wildfire reserve. However, at this time council has committed $3 million of the 2023 unexpended uncommitted balance to the Active Living Centre. Administration will provide a future report on reserve balances in April that will include consideration of these two reserve transfers and other reserve balance matters.

