Vernon Museum shows mayor's outfit dating back to 1959

Photo: Vernon museum Mayor Frank Becker wearing the ceremonial outfit and Chain of Officer in 1959 while greeting Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip. At right, Victor Cumming wearing the same outfit in March 2024. After this photo opportunity, the outfit was meticulously placed back into its acid-free storage box, while the Chain of Office was returned to the City of Vernon.

The Vernon Museum houses an ensemble steeped in ceremonial significance within its artifact collection.

The outfit, consisting of a black grosgrain robe adorned with spacious open sleeves, complemented by a matching hat and lace jabot, was purchased from The Toggery Shop in Victoria, likely during the 1950s.

Over the years, it was worn by several mayors at important civic functions. Its earliest recorded appearance dates to 1959 when Mayor Frank Becker welcomed Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip during their first visit to Vernon.

Over the years, successive mayors, including E. B. Cousins, Elwood Rice and Lionel Mercier, also donned the regalia.

Eventually, in 2011, the outfit was donated by the city to the Vernon Museum.

In tandem with the first documented appearance of the mayoral robe, Becker also introduced a Chain of Office in 1959. The name of each of Vernon's mayors has been inscribed on its gold sections, dating back to W. F. Cameron in 1893 and up to Victor Cumming in 2018.

The practice of mayor's chains in the Thompson-Okanagan region traces its origins to the late 14th century, and the traditions of nobility during the Tudor era. While not mandated by legislation, various communities in the Thompson-Okanagan region uphold this tradition.

Fast forward to 2024, the ceremonial robe resurfaced once more. With precision and patience, collections volunteer and textile expert Janet Armstrong draped it over a living mannequin in the form of Mayor Victor Cumming, who proudly showcased it alongside his Chain of Office — which continues to be used at investiture ceremonies by the City of Vernon.

Serendipitously, a set of records from former Mayor Elwood Rice had just been donated to the archives moments earlier, adding another layer to the historical tapestry of Vernon.

Gwyn Evans is the Head of Archives with the Museum and Archives of Vernon.