City of Vernon staff recommending city agree to non-profit workforce housing for medical residents

Photo: City of Vernon

City of Vernon staff are recommending civic leaders enter into a housing agreement for non-profit workforce housing for family practice medical residents.

At their regular meeting Monday, city council will receive a report encouraging support for an agreement with Community Futures North Okanagan for non-profit workforce housing rental buildings at 4408 25th St.

Staff are also recommending council wave Development Cost Charges of $32,822.

Should council not support the agreement, then the DCC would not be waved.

“CFNO has requested council support for a housing agreement by covenant for the renovated single-family home and two newly constructed workforce housing buildings for family practice medical residents,” the report says. “This request conforms to (zoning bylaws) provided there is a public benefit such as affordable or special-needs housing rented at below market rates.”

The reports says a letter from the CFNO states there are more than 25,000 people in the North Okanagan who do not have a family physician.

“The workforce housing project, in partnership with the University of British Columbia (UBC) family physician medical residency program and supported by local partners, trades, contractors and suppliers, including the City of Vernon Economic Development, will provide housing and training sites for residents starting by mid-2024,” the report says.

“As a recruitment tool to attract family doctors trained and practicing in the region, this program will offer eight medical residents market rent rates that are less than 30 per cent of the approximately $50,000/year resident's gross income. The project aims to retain family doctors through outreach and incentives and improve access to healthcare for thousands of Vernon and North Okanagan residents.”

