City of Vernon staff report says clean-up of downtown fire site will take three weeks

Photo: Darren Handschuh

Clean-up of the 30th Street fire site is going well according to City of Vernon staff.

At their regular meeting Monday, city council will receive an update from staff on the clean-up efforts.

“On March 20, 2024 the contractor providing services for the site clean-up of 2807 30th Street advised that the project is progressing well,” the report says, adding that the work is “focused on the materials closest to the adjacent alleyway with the team being able to remove three to four bins of debris per day.”

A temporary stop work order was issued by WorkSafe BC earlier this month, but safety requirements were met and work began shortly thereafter.

“The work is being performed with moderate asbestos safety controls in place. The project is anticipated to take three weeks to complete,” the report says.

On March 12, an inspection at the workplace was conducted to assess compliance with the Workers Compensation Act and the Occupational Health and Safety Regulation.

Asbestos was discovered at the site.

The report states 14 samples were collected from various locations from the debris and analyzed for asbestos, two of which contained the cancer-causing material.

Crews were seen at the site last week wearing full PPE.

Staff will continue to provide regular project updates to city officials.

The massive fire in the downtown core completely destroyed a building on July 4, 2023, leaving a pile of rubble behind.

The fire also destroyed multiple businesses inside the building at the corner of 29th Avenue and 30th Street.