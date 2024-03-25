Report to Vernon city council says short-term rental regulations will have impact on tourist housing

Photo: Contributed

City of Vernon officials are continuing to work with the province on issues around short-term rentals regulations.

At their regular meeting Monday, staff will present an update to civic leaders on the issue.

“Vernon has a thriving short-term rental (STR) industry. Currently, there are approximately 182 active STR listings across all areas of the city,” the report says.

“Our zoning bylaw allows short-term rental accommodation in both tourist housing and bed and breakfast uses. The former allows for whole property short-term rental, while the latter is defined as the secondary hospitality use of a dwelling that requires that the property owner or operator reside in the primary dwelling unit at least 180 days per calendar year.”

Bed and breakfasts are allowed in most zones that allow single-family dwellings. Tourist housing is allowed in zones that were created to support the development of resort neighbourhoods and areas within the city.

Back in October, Bill 35, the Short-Term Rental Accommodations Act, received royal assent and was introduced as part of the Homes for People Action Plan to combat the housing crisis. It was enacted as a way to regulate short-term rental listings of less than 90 days.

“Under the new provincial regulations and effective May 1, 2024, short-term rental offers will be limited to a structure within a host's principal residence, with exemptions for certain types of accommodation that are unsuitable for permanent housing,” the report says. “The host's principal residence requirement is expected to impact the current permitted operations in the tourist housing zones within the city.”

Since the release of information on the proposed act, staff said they have been working together with the mayor and council to provided information to the province on the city’s regulations related to tourist housing areas, their business model, and the potential unintended consequences of the STR legislation.

Administration will provide a further update should a formal response be received from the province.