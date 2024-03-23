Annual Earth Hour event takes place today around the world

It is once again time to turn off the lights to help Mother Earth.

Since it started in 2007 in Australia, Earth Hour has been known for the “lights off” moment, with individuals from around the globe switching off their lights to show symbolic support for the planet and to raise awareness of the environmental issues affecting it.

The annual event encourages the individuals, communities and businesses to give an hour for Earth by switching off non-essential electric lights from 8:30 to 9:30 p.m. on a Saturday in March.

According to Wikipedia, Earth Hour was held internationally March 29, 2008, from 8 to 9 p.m., marking the first anniversary of the event.

Around the world, 35 countries participated as official flagship cities and more than 400 cities also supported the event. Landmarks around the world turned off non-essential lighting for Earth Hour.

“Anyone, anywhere can join the Biggest Hour for Earth by spending 60 minutes doing something - anything - positive for our planet,” says a post on the Earth Hour website. “This year, we invite you to do good for the planet while doing something you love, and 'bank' your hour while you're at it. Earth Hour believes each and every one of us has the power to make a positive impact on our planet, but it’s up to us as individuals to decide how we do so.”

For more information on Earth Hour, click here.