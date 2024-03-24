Spray irrigation pipe repair project on Vernon's Commonage Road nearing completion

Photo: City of Vernon

Work on the Commonage Road spray irrigation pipe repair project is nearing completion.

At their regular meeting Monday, Vernon city council will receive an update on the project that forced the closure of the road earlier this month.

“Tie in of the new spray irrigation pipe is in progress and expected to be complete the week of March 18. Commonage Road is planned for re-opening on March 18 to single-lane alternating traffic during the day and two-way traffic each day after working hours. The project is on track for completion as planned in April,” the report says.

The work is being done to repair a spray irrigation system main line that had been leaking for months.

The line has been out of service since it was manually shut down for the season in September.

Prior to that, it had been leaking reclaimed water from McKay Reservoir since May.

The line supplies users of the city's spray irrigation system.

All summer, containment pools on Commonage Road were pumped out to prevent spilling into Rose's Pond.

Repairs were previously estimated to cost as much as $3 million due to the "extremely challenging" conditions of the line being buried five metres below grade when Commonage Road was elevated decades ago. The line is also below the level of the pond.