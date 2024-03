Photo: City of Vernon

Work on the Lakeshore Road access to Okanagan Lake is underway.

At their regular council meeting Monday, staff will provide an update on the project that is expected to be complete by later this spring.

“Construction started the week of March 18, and will continue while the weather is favourable,” the report says. “The archaeology team continues to co-ordinate with the contractor during the excavation and construction is expected to be complete by early May.”