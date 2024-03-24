Vernon recreation centre will be without power for most of April 3

Photo: File photo

The Vernon recreation complex will be left in the dark when BC Hydro turns off the power April 3.

At their regular meeting Monday, a report will inform city council why the power outage is necessary and the impact it will have.

BC Hydro will be replacing an aging transformer and the power will be off starting at 9 a.m. and will remain off for most of the day.

“The power outage will affect the recreation centre, Halina Centre, Priest Valley Arena, Priest Valley Gymnasium, Vernon Curling Club and Vernon Boxing Club,” the report says.

Recreation Services will be contacting program participants directly and refunds will be issued if programs are canceled due to the power outage.

The Aquatic Centre will offer a morning lap and leisure swim from 6:30 to 8 a.m., but drop-in swimming will be cancelled for the remainder of the day.

“This is a much-needed equipment upgrade and city staff are confident that BC Hydro will complete the work in a timely manner,” the report says.