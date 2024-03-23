Approximately $22,000 in repairs and lost revenue at Kal Tire Place South

Photo: File photo

Kal Tire Place – South is up and running, but fixing Vernon's main ice surface was not cheap.

At their regular meeting Monday, city council will get a break down on the how much it cost to fix and revenue lost when repairs were needed to the ice chiller.

The arena was closed for 10 days while the repairs were made.

The repair and ice installation saw the following costs:

Labour (including ice removal and installation) - $11,000 approximately

Contractor Costs – $4,000 approximately

Material and Miscellaneous Costs - $2,700 approximately

“The total lost revenue from the closure of Kal Tire Place South for rentals is approximately $3,000. There is also lost revenue due to concession commissions. This exact amount is unknown, but based on previous trends is estimated to be around $1,000,” the staff reports says.

“The total costs of this unexpected shut down of Kal Tire Place South, including loss of revenue is approximately $22,000.”

The report says recreation services was able to accommodate more than 90% of users at Kal Tire Place North and Priest Valley Arena.

This included going forward with two Vernon Vipers games on Kal Tire Place North, continuing to host the U13 Tier 1 Provincials, hosting of an annual adult hockey tournament, hosting a workshop for Skate BC, as well as many other regular users.