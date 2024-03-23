Vernon historian and unearthed footage of a camping trip from 65 years ago

Not much is known about today's trip down memory lane.

Vernon videographer and historian Francois Arseneault has unearthed some old black-and-white footage of a Cub Scout camping trip from 65 years ago.

Arseneault said the camping trip was “somewhere near Vernon in 1959,” but the exact location is not known.

“The original footage was a bit poor and challenging to work with, however, I was able to fix it to a reasonable level in editing. I also created a freeze frame of an orphaned clip - an orphan clip is footage less than a second long, often just a few frames,” said Arseneault. “I created the freeze frame in this case due to the background topography which is clearly a clue as to the location.”

The late 1950s Chevrolet pick up with distinct side boards might also be recognizable.

Arseneault said there are several clues as to the location of the camping trip.

“There appears to be a log cabin in the background at the wooded flat lakeshore campsite, the Cub Scout’s face is clear, but the boys may be a little challenging to identify,” Arseneault said.

“This may be an unidentified Doug Kermode reel.”

Arseneault is always looking for more information on the vintage footage he digs up, and he encourages people to add their input in the comments section on his Youtube page.

Arseneault has an extensive collection of vintage footage, and he is looking for more.

Anyone who may have old 16 mm or 8 mm film footage of the Vernon and Okanagan area is invited to email Arseneault at [email protected].