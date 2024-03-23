The Trews are coming to Vernon's 2024 Funtastic A&W Music Festival

Photo: Funtastic

There has been a line-up change for the 2024 Vernon Funtastic A&W Music Festival.

Due to unforeseen circumstances, the Funtastic Sports Society has had to change the headliner for the Friday, June 28 show.

“While it is unfortunate that Toque will be unable to perform at the A&W Music Festival this year, but we are thrilled to have The Trews as the new headliner on Friday night,” said Funtastic President Jamie Austin.

The Trews have been one of Canada’s most successful rock bands of the past decade, earning 19 Top 10 Rock radio singles - including two No.s 1s - and multiple gold- and platinum-certified albums.

The band has also received multiple East Coast Music Awards, a CIMA Road Gold Award, an Independent Music Award (US) in 2009 for Best Rock/Metal Song and numerous JUNO Award nominations.

The Trews have played shows worldwide, with such legendary bands as The Rolling Stones, KISS, Robert Plant, Guns ‘n Roses, Aerosmith, Weezer, Mumford & Sons, Bruce Springsteen, Switchfoot and more.

The Trews introduced their magnetic and massive sound on their 2003 full-length debut album, House Of Ill Fame.

Drawing on rock, pop, punk, and metal, the band took over Canadian Radio with “Not Ready to Go.” Two decades and a Canadian Platinum Certification later, the songs still pack their original punch. The album has been re-released as a 20th Anniversary Limited Edition Box Set.

Other acts inckude country artists Courtney Hunt, Riley Taylor, and Juno-nominated Aaron Goodvin.

The music fest wraps up with Angie Heinze Band, Heart tribute act Barracuda and popular AC/DC tribute rockers BC/DC.

Tickets for the Funtastic A&W Music Festival are available now on the Funtastic website.