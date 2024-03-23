Community rallying around Vernon woman as she battles cancer

Photo: GoFundMe

A Vernon woman is facing a long road to recovery after being diagnosed with a potentially deadly ailment.

A GoFundMe campaign has been launched for Carolyn Fletcher as she battles Myelodysplastic Syndrome (MDS).

MDS is a group of cancers in which immature blood cells in the bone marrow do not mature or become healthy blood cells.

The fundraiser was launched by Carolyn's sister, Arlene Debruin.

Carolyn was admitted to Vancouver General Hospital's Bone Marrow/Leukemia Transplant Center on Feb. 29.

“After intense conditioning chemotherapy, she received a life-saving stem cell transplant on March 8, for which I was fortunate enough to qualify as her donor,” Debruin wrote.

Carolyn is now facing the toughest part of her journey.

“The side effects are relentless – fatigue, nausea, hair loss, mouth sores – but she remains resilient, embodying the strength inherited from our mother. Her road to recovery is long. A minimum 30-day stay at VGH, followed by 70 days of outpatient care in Vancouver awaits her.”

And after returning home, Carolyn will need an additional 12 to 18 months for her immune system to fully rebuild itself.

“This ordeal has taken an emotional and financial toll on Carolyn, her husband Heath - the caregiver - and their family. To alleviate some of their burdens, I've initiated a GoFundMe campaign to cover expenses such as living costs, travel expenses, medications and lost income,” Debruin said.

“Their community's unwavering support has been a beacon of hope during this trying time. I urge you all to join hands in supporting Carolyn and Heath as they navigate this journey toward a brighter future.”