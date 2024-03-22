Vernon council will hear it will cost $100K for Guardians Of Our Salish Estuaries to control local goose population

Photo: iStock

It is not going to be cheap to control Vernon's burgeoning Canada goose population.

What to do with the growing number of geese has been debated in council for several years.

In 2021, a cull was proposed, but was met with opposition and cancelled.

The city then floated a kill-to-scare program, which would have killed dominant geese in flocks to scare the birds from public places.

But once again, there was opposition to the plan and the program was abandoned in 2023 because no contractors expressed interest in it.

Many residents have complained about the number of geese — and their droppings — at Paddlewheel Park and Kin Beach.

Guardians Of Our Salish Estuaries (GooSE) made a presentation to council on, March 11 to outline how it could control the local goose population through a harvest.

At their regular meeting Monday, city council will be told how much that plan costs.

The staff report says, “the initial high-level cost estimate to complete the three-year program is $107,000, which may be refined based on detailed information gathered during the first year.”

Meat from the geese would be harvested.

At the March 11 meeting, a presentation from GooSE highlighted the need for a goose harvest which would then yield high-quality meat.

“At the end of the day, the goal is to generate a high-quality food source and to lower those targeting invasive Canada goose populations,” said Garreth Ashley, from GooSE.

“What our organization specializes in, and has a unique approach to, is our First Nation's-lead Canada goose harvest…During the meat processing side of our harvest, this is a great time for youth to learn from their elders, traditional ecological knowledge, harvesting that natural meat and going towards feeding a variety of communities over the winter, providing a very high quality protein source.”

Not only is the meat harvested, but the down is saved as well.

The group also recommended the goose population be targeted regionally, to avoid invasive geese coming to Vernon from surrounding areas. Coun. Kari Gares said while nothing is official, some Vernon councillors have had conversations with regional partners about the goose problem.

The harvest would target only invasive geese, not the migratory ones. GooSE said the way to identify the difference would be to target geese found in Vernon during the summertime.