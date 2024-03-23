Spallumcheen is to receive $3.8 million for upgrades to water infrastructure

Photo: Pixabay

The financial challenge of providing clean water to the residents of Spallumcheen has been eased somewhat.

Spallumcheen is to receive $3.8 million through the Investing in Canada Infrastructure Program to support upgrades to water infrastructure in the North Okanagan community.

“Spallumcheen council is committed to providing a safe, reliable and secure supply of water for Township residents and this funding is a key step in helping us achieve this goal,” said Acting Mayor Joe Van Tienhoven.

Spallumcheen has adopted a long-term water strategy and has identified many projects and required upgrades to ensure water sustainability.

“Water is so central to everything we do, and this funding announcement is a vote of confidence from the province and the federal government about the work our council is doing to help ensure we are planning for the long-term water needs of our community,” said Van Tienhoven, adding the township has been focused for many years on improving the delivery of water services to its residents.

In a press release, Spallumcheen officials said a key component of the initiative has been the conversion of many of the independent water districts to township-managed services.

During the conversion process, many infrastructure deficiencies were identified that were related to water quality, supply and system reliability.

Spallumcheen council has developed a phased approach to address the deficiencies.

“We have to thank the funding program for the $3.8 million which will help ensure that our council is able to continue on our path to providing safe reliable water while ensuring we take a responsible approach to water management,” said Van Tienhoven.