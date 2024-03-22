Vernon woman honoured with Breaking Barriers award at the 2024 B.C. Multiculturalism and Anti-Racism award ceremony

Photo: Facebook Vernon's Anetha Kashuba, centre, has been honoured for her hard work and dedication to Indigenous peoples.

Vernon's Anetha Kashuba has been honoured for her hard work and dedication to Indigenous peoples.

Kashuba was the recipient of a Breaking Barriers award at the 2024 B.C. Multiculturalism and Anti-Racism award ceremony for spearheading Connecting the Dots, an Indigenous learning tour, alongside members of the Okanagan Indian Band.

The initiative emphasized the importance of education in breaking down barriers and urged the community to embark on their own journeys toward truth and reconciliation.

Kashuba, who's Metis, works at the Vernon and District Immigrant and Community Service Society.

"This recognition is not just a personal achievement but a reflection of the unwavering dedication of the entire Vernon community, whose support has been instrumental in advancing reconciliation," Kashuba said.

"Let this award symbolize what can be achieved when a community comes together to combat racism, dismantle barriers and embrace reconciliation. Together, we can forge a future where diversity is celebrated and every individual is truly valued."

Nearly 80 people and organizations were nominated for the 2024 B.C. Multiculturalism and Anti-Racism Awards, honouring their efforts to combat racism and create a more inclusive B.C.

"Whether it is the rise in Islamophobia or antisemitism, it has been a tough time for many communities in our province," said Niki Sharma, Attorney General. "Now, more than ever, it is important for people to come together and celebrate the work of many in uplifting our communities and celebrating anti-racism work all across British Columbia."