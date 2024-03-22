Cadets from across BC spent Spring Break at the Vernon Cadet Camp

For some youths, this was not a typical spring break.

While many students were kicking back and enjoying the sunshine, dozens of cadets from across BC were at the Vernon Cadet Camp showcasing their skills, learning new ones and taking part in Adventure Training in Ellison Park where they developed canoe, mountain biking and other outdoor abilities.

At the Vernon camp, cadets spent three intense days competing for one of five positions on the National Cadet Parachute Course, which is held in Trenton, Ont.

"The cadets are judged not only on their fitness levels, but on their leadership skills and teamwork," said Major Jim Lapshinoff, who has worked with the selection course for 17 years. "There are minimum physical standards for running, push ups, chin ups, and sit ups."

For the 40 cadet musicians, who were selected for their participation in army, sea and air cadet bands, it meant getting together for rehearsals before performing concerts in Victoria, Kelowna, Coquitlam and Duncan.

The two-hour performances included selections of classical, Broadway, First Nations and Scottish pieces.

- with files from Wayne Emde