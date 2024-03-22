This weekend's Vernon Spring Home Show is biggest ever held in the city

Photo: File poto

The Vernon Spring Home Show is back and it is bigger than ever.

This weekend marks the 20th home show in Vernon and for the first time it will take up Kal Tire Place South and Kal Tire Place North.

“This is the biggest show we've had in Vernon,” organizer Jim Rice said, adding there will be more than 130 vendors at the show Saturday and Sunday.

Usually, the show hosts around 80 vendors.

The show will feature everything related to home and garden and beyond.

At the entrance points, schematics of the two arenas will show where various vendors are set up to make them easier to find.

“There is a handout that people can take with them as well,” Rice said.

New to the show this year will be an artisan market which will include local distilleries and wineries.

Also for 2024, B.C. Home Shows is bringing back its Treasure Chest prize promotion with numerous prizes up for grabs.

“We have six major prizes to give away worth $3,500,” Rice said. Attendees need only scan the large QR codes with their phones to enter the contest.

The QR codes are located in different parts of the two buildings and Rice said the hand-out map has the locations of the codes on them.

In keeping with the home show theme, the varied prizes include window cleaning, furnace cleaning, oil changes and more.

Admission to the home show is free as is parking.

The home show takes place 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday.