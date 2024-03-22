City of Vernon prepping for construction of Active Living Centre

Photo: City of Vernon

Work on one of the biggest construction projects in Vernon's history will begin next week.

Residents and visitors will see an increase in activity on the future site of the Active Living Centre next to Kal Tire Place.

Starting as early as Monday, the public will notice fencing erected around the construction area.

The fencing will enclose the south end of the former Kin Race Track lands at 3501 43rd Ave.

Site preparation work is expected to begin in early April, setting the stage for subsequent construction activities.

Construction crews and equipment will be accessing the work site off 43rd Avenue. In a press release, the city said it recognizes construction activities may cause some inconvenience and every effort will be made to minimize disruptions to the community.

For people attending events at Kal Tire Place, the overflow gravel parking area at the south end of the Kin Race Track lands will be made available as much as possible.

While construction activities may impact this area, every effort will be made to maximize the parking available.

For safety of the public, walkers and other users of the track area will be limited to the north end of the Kin Race Track lands. Walkers are asked to use the parking lot at Kal Tire Place - North.

The Active Living Centre represents a significant investment in the health and well-being of the community, the city says.

Connect with the ALC project team at an upcoming information session at the Vernon Home Show at Kal Tire Place -South & Kal Tire Place - North Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and the Vernon Chamber of Commerce Community Expo at Kal Tire Place - North April 20 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

For more information on the Active Living Centre project, click here.