Female Hockey Championships taking place at Armstrong NorVal Arena

Hockey teams from across the province are converging on Armstrong this weekend for the U18 A Female Hockey Championships.

Held at the Armstrong NorVal Arena, the weekend will have three days of games where the best teams in the province will be battling for the provincial title. The gold medal game will be played on Sunday.

According to Pamela Balcaen, the North Okanagan North Zone Novas U18A team are hosting eight teams from all over BC.

The opening ceremony took place Thursday evening, with the first few games taking place during the day. According to a post to the Nova’s Facebook page, the championship has started off with a win for the North Okanagan team.

“What an exciting, nail-biting game. Scoring two goals in the first period, from Desiree and Teagan and the third from Shyla. What a way to start off the championship weekend Novas. Keep it up,” reads the post.

The championship will run throughout the weekend, with closing ceremonies taking place at 6 p.m. Sunday.