Vernon BMX track ready to welcome public earlier than normal

Photo: Shylo Orchard SpeedPro Signs at the track installing a wrap

Vernon’s BMX track is open to the public starting immediately.

President and track operator Shylo Orchard says this is the first time Mother Nature has allowed the Vernon track open for spring break for “a bunch of years.”

“I can't even remember the last time that we could open for the community, open the park and have the track ready and everything,” said Orchard.

SpeedPro Signs was at the track Thursday installing a wrap on the safety gate to brighten it up.

Orchard says the track has been open since March 15. It was required to close Thursday due to the overnight rain which made the perfect excuse for SpeedPro to get the wrap work done.

The track is open to the public, before the Vernon BMX Club has begun its spring season. Orchard says the club season will begin April 8 for its first practice.

“The ninth is our first race, but we like to have it open for the community for the kids at school,” said Orchard, adding that spring break continues all next week for Vernon students.

“It's a beautiful park so people could go and have a picnic and spend their lunch hours. Anything, is just beautiful. So it has been a gift that we could open it this year this early.”

Orchard emphasized that anybody and everybody are welcome to come play on the track at Ranger Park 1900 47th Ave. She also said the BMX club is always accepting new members, more information about the club can be found here.