'We don't even have a body yet': family, friends of Blayne Ferguson march across Vernon to demand justice

Chelsey Mutter

"I've had to learn how to live without my son."

That's what Linda Cassel told Castanet as she marched across Vernon to demand justice for her son Blayne Ferguson on the six-month anniversary of his disappearance, Thursday.

Cassel led the march across downtown Vernon and was joined by a crowd of her son's friends and family – including from across the province. She says the people responsible for her son’s disappearance, “don’t deserve to see the light of day.”

“We think about him every day. And we want the justice system to wake up because these people need to be held responsible, and it needs to be done in a more timely manner than what it is,” said Cassel.

The crowd was emotional as Cassel spoke about her missing son. She’s hoping to find his body to be able to bury him.

“We don't ever get him back, they don't get their lives back. They’re walking the streets free and we don’t even have a body yet.”

The family has not been officially told by RCMP that Ferguson is deceased, but Cassel said, “I know in my heart where he is, and I know he’s looking down on us.”

“According to what we've been told, and unfortunately, a couple of our children have watched the videotape of the beating. There's no way he would have survived.”

She referencing a video of Ferguson being beaten that the family has said was uploaded to social media before police asked it to be taken down.

RCMP last updated Castanet in December, saying the case was still under investigation and there were no updates. Castanet reached out to RCMP on Thursday afternoon, but did not receive a response before publication.

When asked what Cassel would say to her son, if she could, she said she’d tell him she loves him.

“We’ve got your back buddy,” said Cassel. Someone from the crowd joined in to say, “If you ain’t lovin’ you ain’t livin'.”

A sentiment Cassel repeated, louder, "If you ain't lovin' you ain't living'."

“We’re never going to stop until we get justice, until we have our Blayne to put in the ground.".

Ferguson was reported missing on Sept. 21, 2023. RCMP have previously reported criminality is suspected in his disappearance.