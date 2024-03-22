Enderby asking everyone to vote for them in the 2024 Kraft Hockeyville Contest

Photo: City of Enderby

Voting day is coming soon and Enderby hopes to score big in the Kraft Hockeyville Contest.

Enderby is in the top four of the annual contest and they are asking everyone to vote for the North Okanagan community starting 6 a.m. on March 29 until 2 p.m. March 30.

People can vote as many times as they want.

The contest boasts a top prize of $250,000 and a chance to host a pre-season NHL game.

“The community and neighbouring areas have started to show their support creating videos online, sharing old hockey photos, changing their business signs, putting up posters and some are even changing their advertising on radio, TV and online to support Enderby's win,” said Angie Clowry team leader for Lumby which won the 2016 Hockeyville contest

To support Enderby, Lumby city council made a video of support, Heli-skiers made a video atop a mountain near Revelstoke and Bobcat stores in Vernon and Penticton are sharing photos on their social media platforms supporting Enderby.

Clowry says everyone in Lumby is planning on voting “as we know how exciting it is and how it brought the greater community, friends and family together.

“We owe Enderby as they voted for us. We had the Edmonton Oilers and LA Kings play their pre-season game and it brought hockey lovers and all community members out.”

Tickets for the pre-season game are done by lottery and are free for those who enter.

A Facebook page has been set up to bolster support for Enderby.

The Kraft Hockeyville 2024 winner will be announced in the first commercial break March 31 of the Vancouver Canucks and Anaheim Mighty Ducks game.

To cast a vote for Enderby, click here.

The Enderby arena was closed for the season in January due to mechanical issues.