Funny man John Beuhler headlines comedy show at Vernon's SilverStar Mountain April 4

Photo: Train Wreck Comedy

Train Wreck Comedy is bringing the laughs to the Seismic Spring Mountain Festival at Vernon's SilverStar Mountain Resort.

Stand up comic John Beuhler will take centre stage when he headlines the April 4 show.

With triumphs at the Just for Laughs Home Grown Comedy Competition and reaching the finals of the Seattle International Comedy Competition, Beuhler's comedic prowess knows no bounds.

Beuhler lit up the audience at the prestigious Just For Laughs Festival Gala, earning praise from the Montreal Gazette as the night's saviour.

Adding to his list of achievements, Beuhler clinched victory at the Corner Gas Comedy contest, securing a coveted spot alongside mentor Brent Butt and a $10,000 cash prize. As the opening act for comedy legends such as Dennis Miller, Joan Rivers and Zach Galifianakis, Beuhler's style is hailed as wickedly funny, fearless and profoundly impactful.

"John Beuhler is an absolute comedic powerhouse, and his performance at the Seismic Spring Mountain Festival promises to be a must-see event," says Rob Balsdon, Train Wreck Comedy founder. "His unrivalled talent for delivering endless laughs guarantees an evening of pure comedic gold that you won't want to miss."

The night of comedy will be held at the National Altitude Training Centre on SilverStar Mountain

For more information and tickets, click here.