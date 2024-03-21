Vernon-based Tolko Industries has passed a Forest Practices Board audit

Photo: Unsplash

Vernon's Tolko Industries has passed an audit by the Forest Practices Board.

The audit was conducted last year in relation to an operation in the Okanagan Shuswap Natural Resource District.

According to a report published online, the field audit, which was conducted from Oct. 23 to Oct. 27, 2023, confirms Tolko’s adherence to the Forest and Range Practices Act (FRPA) and the Wildfire Act (WA) across all significant aspects of operations.

The audit examined activities between Oct. 1, 2021, and Oct. 26, 2023, including operational planning, timber harvesting, road and bridge construction and maintenance, silviculture and wildfire protection.

“Our audit found that Tolko complied with all requirements of the Forest and Range Practices Act and the Wildfire Act,” said Keith Atkinson, chair of the Forest Practices Board. “We are pleased to see the efforts made by Tolko to carry out their operations consistent with provincial regulations and sound forest practices.”

The audit findings indicate Tolko’s forest-management system includes processes and procedures that adequately address legal requirements and regulatory standards.

The Forest Practices Board is B.C.’s independent watchdog for sound forest and range practices, reporting its findings and recommendations directly to the public and government.

The board audits forest and range practices on public lands and appropriateness of government enforcement. It can also make recommendations for improvement to practices and legislation.