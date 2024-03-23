Three Vernon authors Okanagan Short Story Contrest short list

Photo: UBCO

A trio of Vernon authors are in the running for the Okanagan Short Story Contest’s top prize.

Clare Thiessen, who owns and operates Broke Press in Vernon, has made it to the top 10 of the contest that is co-sponsored by UBC Okanagan’s Faculty of Creative and Critical Studies (FCCS) and the Central Okanagan Foundation.

Hazel Calder and Matea Massa have made it to the shortlist in the high school category.

Eight young writers remain in the high-school category.

The annual contest received 90 entries in the adult category and 39 in the high school category.

“It is always great to see how many submissions we get for the contest,” says Nancy Holmes, Associate Professor of Creative Writing. “We all had a great time reading the submissions and narrowing it down to this shortlist.”

The Okanagan Short Story Contest awards the best new short stories by fiction writers in the Southern Interior of British Columbia. Past winners have gone on to publish with Penguin Random House, Arsenal Pulp Press and NeWest Press, as well as numerous international and national magazines and journals.

FCCS is offering cash prizes to the top three stories — $1,000, $400 and $200. The first prize winner also earns a one-week retreat to The Woodhaven Eco Culture Centre in Kelowna.

The top story by a high school student receives a cash prize of $200.

The winners of the Okanagan Short Story Contest are to be announced by celebrated Canadian author and contest judge Shelley Wood.

For more information, click here.