Gary Cable Project returns to Vernon to raise funds for Community Foundation North Okanagan

This concert is going to be legendary.

The Community Foundation North Okanagan (CFNO) in partnership with The Gary Cable Foundation, are teaming up to present Legendary Rock Live.

The second annual Gary Cable Project fundraising concert is back by popular demand, returning to the Vernon and District Performing Arts Centre April 5 at 7:30 p.m. with special guest, Al Harlow of Prism.

Following on the heels of two sold-out tours in 2023, the Gary Cable Project returns to the Okanagan to perform some of the greatest music ever made.

The Gary Cable Project is a nine-piece band - including a full horn section – and is comprised of Canada’s top live and session players.

“I have the pleasure to share the stage with eight of the finest musicians anywhere, including two current members of the Canadian Music Hall of Fame. At the end of the day, it’s all about the music. We perform, and help keep alive, some of the greatest music ever recorded. And at this stage of our careers, we have an opportunity to give back to the community,” said Gary Cable, band leader.

All proceeds from the concert will benefit the CFNO.

“We are delighted to be the chosen charity for this concert,” said Leanne Hammond, CFNO executive director. “The Gary Cable Foundation raised over $3,500 to support CFNO, which will help the organization in creating positive lasting local impact.”

Tickets are available through Ticket Seller.

Community Foundation North Okanagan was created in 1975 as a 360-degree funder and continues to support arts and culture, education, environment, health and recreation and social services. Since inception, the CFNO has granted $13.5 million to charities.