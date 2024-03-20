Price of fuel trending up across Interior communities

Photo: Tracey Prediger

The price of gas has increased yet again in some Interior cities.

According to the Gas Buddy website, fuel costs have jumped about 10 cents per litre in Vernon, with the price at the pump ranging from 158.9 to 167.9 across the city.

Kamloops pumps are showing much of the same with gas prices starting at 161.9 at Costco and climbing as high as 167.9 across the city.

Drivers in Kelowna will find fuel costs between 159.9 and 163.9. Penticton is showing a similar range from 160.9 to 162.9.

Some gas stations in Salmon Arm are holding out at 154.9, while others have jumped up 169.9.

The jump in fuel prices comes ahead of a carbon tax hike on April 1 that is expected to further drive up the price of gas.